Short Interest in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Decreases By 29.2%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 164.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,643,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,980 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $12,845,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 990,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 849,717 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.34.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

