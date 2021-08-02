Short Interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Decreases By 20.5%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 200,800 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSHG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.55. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,646. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.50. Performance Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Shipping will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSHG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Shipping in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Shipping by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares during the period. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Performance Shipping in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

