Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Increases By 29.3%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the June 30th total of 67,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

METC stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $6.66. 202,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,096. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $294.17 million, a P/E ratio of -119.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on METC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

