Short Interest in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Rises By 43.0%

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the June 30th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in RGC Resources by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RGC Resources by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in RGC Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 627,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

RGCO stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of -0.48.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

