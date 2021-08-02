Short Interest in Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Rises By 48.5%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,227,300 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the June 30th total of 2,173,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDHF opened at $0.27 on Monday. Skyworth Group has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26.

Skyworth Group Company Profile

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

