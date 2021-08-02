Short Interest in Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Rises By 48.5%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,227,300 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the June 30th total of 2,173,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWDHF opened at $0.27 on Monday. Skyworth Group has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26.
Skyworth Group Company Profile
