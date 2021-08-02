Short Interest in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Grows By 35.2%

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the June 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $5,440,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $173.42 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $151.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

