Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Declines By 29.1%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on UNCRY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of UNCRY opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.00. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

