Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Drops By 22.4%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,800 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter worth $12,331,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 383,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 177,361 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.40 million and a PE ratio of -64.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vasta Platform will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vasta Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.