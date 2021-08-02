Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Drops By 22.4%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,800 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter worth $12,331,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 383,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 177,361 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of VSTA stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.40 million and a PE ratio of -64.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vasta Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
