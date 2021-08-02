Short Interest in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) Expands By 25.6%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIH opened at $9.84 on Monday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

