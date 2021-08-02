Short Interest in Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Grows By 27.2%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,598,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 2,042,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

XEBEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

