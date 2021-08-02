SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Down to $30.34

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.34, but opened at $29.50. SI-BONE shares last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 1,332 shares changing hands.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $148,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 5,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $164,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,807. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,668 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at $25,828,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 644,712 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at $15,940,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

