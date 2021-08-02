Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires 214 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.92. 59,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.