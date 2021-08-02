Signature Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,314,000 after buying an additional 121,579 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Tractor Supply by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.52.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.70. 22,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

