Signature Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total value of $1,152,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,575,262.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 438,446 shares of company stock valued at $106,184,671. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $241.78. The company had a trading volume of 78,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,419. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $191.72 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $223.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

