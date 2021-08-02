Signature Wealth Management Group Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises 1.8% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.49. 32,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,553. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

