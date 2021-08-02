Signature Wealth Management Group Increases Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 194,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 45,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,414. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.43.

