Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,774 shares.The stock last traded at $25.60 and had previously closed at $24.76.
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
