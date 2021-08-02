Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,774 shares.The stock last traded at $25.60 and had previously closed at $24.76.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $15,820,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after buying an additional 658,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

