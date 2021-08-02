Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) versus Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) Critical Comparison

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) and Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Silicom alerts:

This table compares Silicom and Ezenia!’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicom 6.22% 4.83% 3.76% Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Silicom and Ezenia!, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silicom currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.98%. Given Silicom’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Silicom is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Risk and Volatility

Silicom has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ezenia! has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silicom and Ezenia!’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicom $107.40 million 2.88 $5.72 million N/A N/A Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Silicom has higher revenue and earnings than Ezenia!.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Silicom shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Silicom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silicom beats Ezenia! on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards. The company also provides virtualized and universal customer-premises equipment; edge devices for SD-WAN and NFV deployments; and distributed units for the 5G mobile infrastructure market. It serves original equipment manufacturing, cloud, telco, and service provider customers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

Ezenia! Company Profile

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.