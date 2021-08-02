Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Gap Up to $148.99

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $148.99, but opened at $154.00. Silicon Laboratories shares last traded at $155.57, with a volume of 1,952 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sumit Sadana acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

