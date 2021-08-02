Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC) by 2,736.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,437,000.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF alerts:

Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.