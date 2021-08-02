Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.59.
Sirius XM stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 129.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47.
Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.
In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sirius XM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
