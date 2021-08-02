Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.59.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 129.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sirius XM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

