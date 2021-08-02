SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Stock Holdings Increased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth $699,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,495,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,257,000 after buying an additional 41,976 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 40,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,624 shares of company stock worth $2,113,641 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.