Six Flags Entertainment Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

