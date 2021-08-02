Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSLX. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a neutral rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.29 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 74.21%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

