SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SJW stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.93. The stock had a trading volume of 63,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,818. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.40.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

SJW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

