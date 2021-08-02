SkyWater Technology (SKYT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $48.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. On average, analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKYT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

