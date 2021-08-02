SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMTGY remained flat at $$5.10 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

