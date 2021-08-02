SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMTGY remained flat at $$5.10 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $8.32.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
See Also: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.