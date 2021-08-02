Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Hits $0.0690

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded up 64.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 146.4% higher against the US dollar. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $810,720.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00045612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00102206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00135932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,623.02 or 0.99859963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.08 or 0.00831876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

