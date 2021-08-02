Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) PT Raised to GBX 4,761

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,623 ($60.40) to GBX 4,761 ($62.20) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SKG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

LON:SKG opened at GBX 4,039 ($52.77) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of GBX 2,540 ($33.19) and a one year high of GBX 4,172 ($54.51).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a €0.29 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

