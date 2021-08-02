Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total value of $489,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Insiders sold a total of 23,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,326 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $217.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $138.94 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.86.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

