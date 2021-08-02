Societe Generale Downgrades Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) to Sell

Societe Generale cut shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OEZVY. Barclays upgraded Verbund from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC raised Verbund from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $19.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64. Verbund has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $812.58 million during the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

