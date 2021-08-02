Sohu.com (SOHU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sohu.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $19.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $781.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.06.

SOHU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.