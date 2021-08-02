Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $540,000.00

Brokerages expect that Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) will report sales of $540,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Soligenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Soligenix reported sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full-year sales of $1.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 million to $2.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $4.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 818.95% and a negative return on equity of 145.29%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNGX. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Soligenix by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Soligenix stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Soligenix has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

