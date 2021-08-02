Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

ASTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $61.31 on Monday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.79 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.69.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.