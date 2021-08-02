Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MINC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,787,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 223.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,673,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MINC opened at $48.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

