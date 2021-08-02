Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after acquiring an additional 401,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. raised their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

MDT opened at $131.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $94.64 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $176.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

