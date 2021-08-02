Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 228 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $149.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.51 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

