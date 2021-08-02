Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,004,000 after acquiring an additional 410,309 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,900 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

