Sound Income Strategies LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $239.54 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $173.00 and a 12 month high of $243.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.36.

