South Jersey Industries (SJI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. On average, analysts expect South Jersey Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

