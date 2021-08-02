S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $971,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,879,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,311 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

SPGI stock opened at $428.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $401.90. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $429.93. The firm has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

