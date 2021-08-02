SparkPoint Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.64 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $24.64 million and $905,751.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00057236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.89 or 0.00812440 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00091405 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,161,310,396 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

