SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.5% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 119,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 300,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,890,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.22. 28,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,641. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

