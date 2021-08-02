SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,564 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 7.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $31,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,915,000 after purchasing an additional 110,380 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.95. 104,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,859. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.