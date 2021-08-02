Spence Asset Management Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $365.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,660,184. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $368.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

