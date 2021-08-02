Spence Asset Management Sells 190 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Spence Asset Management trimmed its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Roku accounts for 7.0% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $29,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,469 shares of company stock valued at $115,990,800. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. cut their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.80.

Roku stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $428.59. The stock had a trading volume of 134,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,904. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 549.38 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $143.21 and a one year high of $490.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.24.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

