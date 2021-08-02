Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 6,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAVE. Citigroup raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAVE opened at $26.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

