Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.36.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 179.36, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 77.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

