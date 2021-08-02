Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target trimmed by Truist Securities from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $304.48.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $228.67 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $211.10 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,028,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,588,000 after buying an additional 232,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,289,000 after buying an additional 841,140 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,681,000 after buying an additional 1,534,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,408,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,180,000 after buying an additional 74,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 52.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,024,000 after buying an additional 552,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

