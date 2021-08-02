Sprinklr, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on August 2nd (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr’s (NYSE:CXM) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 2nd. Sprinklr had issued 16,625,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 23rd. The total size of the offering was $266,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Sprinklr’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprinklr has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.97.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas purchased 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 157,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

